Busty Instagram Model Nicki Andrea Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Body Hugging Swimsuit

Instagram starlet Nicki Andrea is quickly climbing the ladder to become one of the hottest names on social media, and a post by the model on Friday — and those that have come before it — are likely the reason why. Andrea wowed her ever-growing fan base with a shot of herself, posted up in a sports car, rocking a skintight swimsuit that emphasized her voluptuous curves.

The body-hugging, black garb featured a low cut neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The busty model spilled out of the suit, and showed off her toned arms and shoulders by wearing the thin-strapped number. Featuring a dramatic high-cut at the hips, her thighs and curvaceous hips where visible, and the thin strip of the bottom of the bathing suit left very little to the imagination.

For the snap, Andrea rocked her long, brunette hair in loose waves that cascaded down her body. As she shyly but flirtatiously looked away from the camera, her peach eye shadow and glamorous contouring where showed off, and she topped the look off with a dewy, hot pink lip gloss.

This week alone, the glamour model has shared some serious sexy snaps with her admirers, and each one showed off a different side of the versatile, curvy woman. Earlier in the week, she wowed her fans with a shot of herself strolling down the street, in nothing but a pair of distressed denim jeans and a blazer — with nothing underneath. Held together with just one button around her navel, the plunging neckline showed off Andrea’s buxom chest, and curvaceous physique.

For that sultry pic, Andrea wore her chestnut colored hair in a bouncy blowout, and rocked a pair of black, oversized sunglasses to up the glam appeal. She wore a pair of chunky, high-heeled sandals to elongate her frame, and carried a simple bag on her shoulder. She accessorized with a set of trendy, choker necklaces in silver, and a pair of small hoop earrings.

And yesterday, the model showed some skin in a loose top that tied in the front — and opted to leave the undergarments at home yet again. She pulled the shirt down over one shoulder, to expose her skin, and teased her fans with the idea that she could be undressing for them.

The journalism grad has also been spending her days hanging out at Facebook headquarters, and auditioning for undisclosed roles as an actress. Frequently updating her Instagram story with sexy shots of herself, she also adds in her exciting adventures in and around Los Angeles, and other parts of California.