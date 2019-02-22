Paulina Gretzky Strips Down To Lace Lingerie In Latest Instagram Snapshot

After nearly a month hiatus, Paulina Gretzky has returned to her Instagram feed in grand style. On Friday, the 30-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking white lingerie that puts her curvaceous figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the model and singer, who is the fiancee of golfer Dustin Johnson, is featured in a lace bra as she kneels on a bed with what looks like a cardigan wrapped around her lower body. Gretzky has her side to the camera as she gazes intently at a point off camera. The “Collecting Dust” singer is sitting over her bent legs with the sweater sleeves on her arms as she wraps it around her hips and thighs.

The bra she is donning, which according to the post’s tag is from La Perla, showcases the model’s busty figure, while the position in which she is sitting helps accentuate both her cleavage and toned abs. Gretzky is wearing her ombre hair in a middle part and down in loose waves that fall onto her shoulders and back. As per her caption, her hairstyle is courtesy of Adriana Pinto.

Her makeup consists of light pink lips, bronzer and highlighter, and a dark smokey eye complete with lashes by Eylure, as a tag on the post indicates.

Gretzky shared the post with her 757,000 Instagram followers, who returned the favor by liking it more than 23,000 times and commenting more than 380 in just a couple of hours — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the aesthetics of the photo.

“This may be your hottest pic yet,” one user suggested.

“Its about time Paulina!!! She’s back,” another user wrote in reference to the hiatus on her Instagram feed.

While Gretzky has definitely made a name for herself in the modeling industry, she is also known for being in a longterm relationship with Johnson, with whom she has two kids. The couple started off 2019 together in style, as they jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy warmer temperatures, The New York Daily Post recently noted. Gretzky and Johnson went on vacation with fellow PGA pro Brooks Koepka and his girlfriend Jena Sims, the report noted.

In fact, the model’s most recent Instagram post from late January is a photo of her embracing Johnson on a beach.

“Paradise Found,” she captioned the shot.