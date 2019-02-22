‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Flaunts Her Booty In Raunchy New Instagram Clip

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez’s Instagram account is full of sexy shots of the up-and-coming model sporting some revealing bikinis, and now the Colombian native is doing the same thing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, as she is one of the final six contestants of the publication’s #SISwimSearch competition. Her advancement in the search landed her a luxurious photo shoot in the Bahamas, which a few glimpses of were shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account, proving yet again that Manuela knows how to rock a bikini.

The latest steamy clip of the social media sensation captured her getting ready for her photo shoot, showing off the barely-there bikini she was trying on during her fitting. Manuela flashed her backside to the camera in the boomerang video to reveal the cheeky design of the blue and white tie dye bottoms that left little to the imagination and exposed almost all of her curvy derriere. Meanwhile, its bandeau style top did her nothing but favors, flaunting her insanely tan and toned midsection to the account’s 1.9 million followers.

Manuela, or “Wella” as she’s known as by her 65,000 Instagram followers,wore her dark tresses down that cascaded around her face and sported a minimal makeup look consisting of a glossy lip as she gave the camera a sensual look the the raunchy video.

Fans went wild for the #SISSwimSearch finalist’s feature on the publication’s Instagram page, which at the time of this writing has already been viewed more than 20,000 times and has racked up nearly 4,000 likes within just three hours of going live. Meanwhile, many have taken to the comments section to show their love for the stunner as well.

The tie dye number was not the only suit that the model slipped into, as another photo shared from the account captured her flashing some major skin in a silver tassel bikini that showed off an insane amount of cleavage. Wella posed with her fellow top six finalist Erin Willerton, who also rocked a skimpy white bikini that certainly did not disappoint.

Manuela entered the bikini clad magazine’s model competition in June of last year with a video shared to her personal Instagram account in which she explained that she wanted to work with the publication to be a part of the change it is doing in the industry and “inspire other girls to love their bodies and own what makes them stand out.”

The model survived multiple rounds of eliminations, and found out this January that she had made it into the final six.

“Thank you infinitely to @mj_day and the entire @si_swimsuit team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to represent Ltinos in this journey,” she wrote on Instagram upon hearing the news.