‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Flaunts Her Booty In Raunchy New Instagram Clip

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez’s Instagram account is full of sexy shots of the up-and-coming model sporting some revealing bikinis, and now the Colombian native is doing the same thing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She is one of the final six contestants of the publication’s #SISwimSearch competition. Her advancement in the search landed her a luxurious photo shoot in the Bahamas, and a few of those photos were shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account — proving yet again that Manuela knows how to rock a bikini.

The latest steamy clip of the social media sensation captured her getting ready for her photo shoot, showing off the barely-there bikini she was trying on during her fitting. Manuela flashed her backside to the camera in the boomerang video, revealing the cheeky design of the blue and white tie-dye bottoms. The garment left little to the imagination, and exposed almost all of her curvy derriere. Meanwhile, its bandeau style top did her nothing but favors, flaunting her insanely tan and toned midsection to the account’s 1.9 million followers.

Manuela — or “Wella” as she’s known as by her 65,000 Instagram followers — wore her dark tresses down as they cascaded around her face. She sported a minimal makeup look consisting of a glossy lip as she gave the camera a sensual look in the raunchy video.

Fans went wild for the #SISwimSearch finalist’s feature on the publication’s Instagram page, one which was liked 20,000 times and which has racked up nearly 4,000 likes within just three hours of having been posted. Meanwhile, many have taken to the comments section to show their love for the stunner as well.

The tie-dye number was not the only suit that the model slipped into, as another photo shared from the account captured her flashing some major skin in a silver tasseled bikini that showed off an insane amount of cleavage. Wella posed with her fellow top-six finalist Erin Willerton, who also rocked a skimpy white bikini that certainly did not disappoint.

Manuela entered the magazine’s model competition in June of last year, with a video shared to her personal Instagram account. In that video, she explained that she wanted to work with the publication in order to be a part of the change it is conducting in the industry — and to “inspire other girls to love their bodies and own what makes them stand out.”

The model survived multiple rounds of eliminations, and found out this January that she had made it into the final six.

“Thank you infinitely to @mj_day and the entire @si_swimsuit team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to represent Ltinos in this journey,” she wrote on Instagram upon hearing the news.