‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Revealing Instagram Snap

Playboy playmate Lindsey Pelas continues to wow her fans with gorgeous shots of herself on Instagram, and a post shared by the model on Thursday was no different.

In the snap, Pelas wore a black coat with nothing underneath, showing off her ample cleavage. The sexy shot was well received by her 8.5 million Instagram followers, and the comments came pouring in, reinforcing just how jaw-dropping her admirers found this latest look.

The black velvet number featured interesting ruffles around the hem in addition to intricate beadwork — as well as some floral patterns that stood out against the dark cloth. Choosing to leave the bra at home for this pic, Pelas’ chest was front and center in this particular image. The revealing getup left very little to the imagination.

The Esquire model wore her platinum-colored locks in a tight ponytail that cascaded down her body. She playfully tugged at the ends of her hair as she flashed the camera a flirty pout. For accessories, the glamour model chose oversized hoop earrings in silver, and some chunky rings to top off the look.

Pelas wore contouring to emphasize her flawless features, and used dramatic sweeps of bronzer to make her cheekbones stand out. She wore gold and peach shadows on her lids to help her moss-colored eyes pop, and rocked a glossy, rose-colored lip hue that looked stunning on her plump pout.

The model’s many fans went wild for the shot, liking the pic over 92,000 times since she posted it.

This latest update from the social media sensation is just one in a long line of pics posted by the model this week. Yesterday, Pelas showed off her insane physique in a mint-green sports bra — one that featured a latticework pattern of strings in the front, exposing her cleavage. The tight ensemble sat right under her chest, and gave a glimpse of her rock-hard abs, toned arms, and thighs.

The curvy model leaned on a table, and had her honey-colored hair in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders. She gave the camera a sexy half-smile. Looking ready to hit the gym, Pelas accessorized the top with a pair of body-hugging gray yoga pants and a pair of simple diamond studs.

Earlier in the week, the Maxim model went full-on nude for a sexy trip to the sauna, using only a towel to cover her most delicate assets. Her voluptuous curves and full-bodied backside were the focal point of the picture.

As always, fans of Pelas will be keeping a watchful eye on the starlet to see what new and exciting outfits the model will be rocking next.