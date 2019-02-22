Gabby Sidibe Claps Back After Being Criticized For Deleting Post In Support Of Jussie Smollett

Like many others, Gabby Sidibe has shown her support of her Empire castmate Jussie Smollett. But what really caught fans’ attention was her removal of the post after Jussie was charged with filing a false police report in connection with the attack. Gabby Sidibe left fans wondering if she was backpedaling when it came to supporting Jussie, but now she’s fired back to explain why she removed the post.

On February 19, Gabby Sidibe took to Instagram with a text post explaining why she removed her previous post in support of Jussie. Gabby attempted to flip the script on cyber trolls by claiming the negative response she received for the post was the real reason why she opted to delete it.

Check out her Instagram post below.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Jussie Smollett’s highly publicized attack. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Gabby Sidibe was among multiple Empire stars who reportedly shared reactions to Jussie’s debacle.

Initially, the attack was reported as a hate crime committed by two white male Trump supporters wearing “Make America Great Again” hats. However, further investigation revealed the attack was allegedly committed by two Nigerian brothers who actually worked on the set of Empire. To make matters worse, the guys were reportedly hired by Jussie Smollett and paid approximately $3,500 to carry out the orchestrated attack.

Now, Jussie is facing charges for his alleged involvement in his own attack. Yesterday, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson blasted Jussie and condemned him for the botched attack claims.

“This announcement today recognizes that Empire actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” Johnson said at a news conference. “Why would anyone, especially an African-American, use a noose… to further his public profile?” asked Johnson, who is black.

While reports have suggested Jussie’s manufactured hate crime was fueled by financial woes, he could be facing bigger problems if he’s found guilty of committing this crime. Already, it’s being reported that Jussie Smollett’s screen time for the remainder of Season 5 has been drastically reduced as a result of the latest developments in the case.

However, Jussie’s legal team insists he still maintains his innocence.

“Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing,” they said in a statement.