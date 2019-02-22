‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Raunchy New Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula woke up in a good mood, and she wanted to share it with her social media followers.

The Brazilian beauty took to Instagram to share a stunning new selfie in which she almost appears to be glowing as she sports very little makeup and a huge smile. Anne’s dark voluminous hair is swept to one side and styled into perfect waves and curls that cascade down her shoulders and chest. Her hazel brown eyes are one of her most striking features, but her pearl-white smile is definitely proof that she is currently living her best life. Yet the most noticeable detail in the photo is her daring choice of outfit, with the 23-year-old wearing a long-sleeved satin shirt with a plunging neckline that puts her busty figure on full display. The golden shirt, which features intricate Asian-inspired designs of birds printed on it, has its zipper pulled down enough to reveal and accentuate her ample cleavage.

And in a previous photo taken on the same day, Anne’s full outfit was visible, as she chose to pair the risque top with some white pants that had the same bird printed on the side. According to the caption, the pretty ensemble was courtesy of the brand Darya Batok.

And while her previous post suggested that the photos were taken in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 23-year-old didn’t reveal what the reason behind her trip was. Her latest photo, which racked up nearly 12,000 likes and more than 70 comments in less than a day, received lots of praise from her 196,000 Instagram followers. The Brazilian stunner’s fans made sure to compliment her on her good looks, and even wished her “good vibes” back.

“Stunning…beautiful!” one online user wrote. Another joked, “I would miss another week of NBA too if I was him,” in reference to her boyfriend, Philadelphia 76ers’ player Joel Embiid.

Anne recently returned from her tip to Kenya with Sports Illustrated, where she was shooting for her third appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. According to Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, she was the winner of the 2017 Model Search, which earned her a spot in the 2017 rookie class.

“It’s something I really wanted when I started modeling. It’s amazing to finally say I’m able to be an SI model,” the Rio de Janeiro native told the magazine last year.