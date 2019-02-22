Nina Dobrev Puts On Busty Display In Glam Evening Dress

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to share a hot snap of her in a navy-colored evening dress, one that she wore to the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on Wednesday. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress was on hand to take in the UCLA IoES event that honored Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen that night.

The attention-grabbing dress that she wore to the gala made her the perfect Cinderella. It featured fringe and sequin accents, and a plunging v-neckline that allowed the 30-year-old to put on a busty display.

The Instagram photo detail shows a frontal shot of the lovely former Vampire Diaries star. Dobrev’s makeup and complexion are flawless, as well. She accessorized her ensemble with black stilettos, a clutch, and sparkling chandelier earrings. The actress also wore her chestnut locks in shoulder-length waves.

Dobrev gave a shout-out to West Hollywood stylist-to-the-stars Riawna Capri, who no doubt had a hand in making Nina beautiful for the evening. Nina Dobrev wrote in the caption of the post, “I swear there’s a second earring. @riawna was just being selfish and covered it up.”

The post — one which has received almost 300,000 likes very short order — is riddled with appreciative fans complimenting her evening look. For instance, several of her fans remarked on how stunning she looked, and one overwhelmed follower even wrote, “D*** nina why so hot.”

Nina was a vision, and the Bulgarian-born model took to her Instagram Stories to give her fans an exterior glimpse as to how the dress was cut out — bringing attention to her bare, lithe back. The back of the dress additionally featured an upper thigh-high slit that left little to the imagination. Nina Dobrev captioned the photo with a peach graphic in a thinly-veiled reference to her perfectly peachy posterior.

Other videos on her Stories show her hamming it up with her girl posse behind the scenes at the Hollywood for Science Gala.

Earlier in February, The Inquisitr reported that Nina Dobrev had dressed in a similar glam style, rocking a stunning evening gown on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammys. She treated her Instagram followers to different angles of the gorgeous blush-colored ensemble — and in one video, she even gave the camera one of her sexiest twirls. Dobrev, ever the jokester, said of the post that she was only checking to make sure that she put on deodorant that morning.

Fans of Nina Dobrev can catch her on the CBS family sitcom Fam on Thursdays at 9:30 EST. Dobrev plays the lead character, Clem, on the show. The comedy revolves around a young woman whose dreams for a perfect life with her fiancé Nick (Tone Bell) and his family are disrupted when her rowdy 16-year-old half-sister (Odessa Adlon) moves in with her unexpectedly. The show’s cast also includes Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Blake Lee.