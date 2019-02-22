‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Colton Tells One Lady He’s ‘Falling In Love With You Too’ During Episode 8 Hometown

A new sneak peek into Monday’s episode of The Bachelor reveals juicy spoilers about Tayshia Adams’ hometown date with Colton Underwood. Viewers have watched the bond build between Tayshia and Colton, especially over the course of the past couple of episodes, and it looks like things take a significant leap forward during the February 25 show.

While Colton and Tayshia were in Denver during Episode 7, they had a one-on-one date that went very well. Now, ABC shares a preview into a talk the two have while in California to meet her family. The Bachelor spoilers tease that Underwood will put it all on the line as he’s talking to Adams, and what he says may leave viewers cringing.

As The Inquisitr has shared previously, Colton has expressed some worry over the fact that he is falling for more than one woman. Bachelorettes like Cassie Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have been obvious frontrunners, but it looks as if Tayshia shouldn’t be discounted either.

After part of their date together, The Bachelor spoilers tease that Colton will thank Tayshia for pushing him outside of his comfort zone. He mentions that he’s glad he can trust her. Adams will talk about how Underwood brings out a different side of her that she loves, and she says she’s falling in love with him.

In response, Colton tells Tayshia that after their time in Denver, he realized that he was falling in love with her, too. After that, Adams notes that she’s glad Underwood is feeling that kind of confidence, especially heading into the evening portion of the date.

Adams says that the last person she brought home to meet her parents was her ex-husband — and that this is a really big deal for her. Some viewers might find this a little interesting, considering what has recently been detailed about Tayshia’s love life prior to filming The Bachelor. Spoilers previously detailed by The Inquisitr indicate that she had been in a fairly serious relationship up until very close to the beginning of filming Underwood’s season.

When it comes to hometowns, we're screaming louder than @colton when he jumps out of that plane. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZmN7CkgHLa — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 22, 2019

E! News notes that Colton and Tayshia will go skydiving before having this intense talk, and Bachelor spoilers suggest that the time spent with her family goes well, too. Will Underwood eventually regret telling Adams that he was falling in love with her, considering that he’s also falling for at least one other woman at the same time?

The Bachelor spoilers tease that Episode 8 will have plenty of intense, emotional moments for Colton Underwood, Tayshia Adams, and his remaining ladies. Fans will not want to miss the final few episodes of the season.