Priyanka Chopra Wishes Future Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner A Happy Birthday: ‘You Are Loved!’

They may not officially be sisters-in-law quite yet but Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are already incredibly close.

Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot late last year and soon after, Turner and Joe Jonas will follow in their footsteps and make their relationship official. Last night, Chopra took to her highly-followed Instagram account to wish Sophie the best on her 23rd birthday. Instead of posting a photo of herself and Turner together, Chopra instead posted a black-and-white photo of the Game of Thrones star and fiancé Joe Jonas.

In the sweet image, Sophie has a big smile on her face as she looks off into the distance. Jonas sits right next to his leading lady and plants a big kiss on her cheek. And to go along with the adorable and loving image, Chopra included a heartfelt message to Sophie, who she clearly adores.

“To one of the most beautiful, fun people I’ve known. Happy birthday @sophiet you are loved! I can’t wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning,” she wrote. “Have a brilliant year love.. #jsisters 4eva! @joejonas you r the most thoughtful! Last night was epic.”

The photo certainly did not go unnoticed by Chopra’s army of 36 million-plus followers. So far, the cute birthday post has earned the 36-year-old over 1.4 million likes in addition to 2,400 comments. Most fans took to the post to wish Turner a happy birthday while countless others commented on their cute sisterly bond.

And the birthday wishes didn’t stop there. Turner’s other future sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, who is the wife of Kevin Jonas, also took to her own Instagram account to share wishes for Sophie on her special day. Danielle opted to share a snapshot of herself and Sophie together for her post.

In the image, Jonas and Turner put their arms around one another and sport huge smiles on their faces. Sophie looks casual in a matching orange zip-up sweater and sweatpants while Danielle looks a little more dressed up in a navy, button-down dress. Like Chopra, Jonas also shared a heartfelt caption to go along with the image.

“Happy birthday @sophiet!! my girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie! You deserve the world and i hope you’re having an amazing birthday! love you.”

Of course, Danielle also received a lot of attention on her Instagram post, earning over 112,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments.

Sophia and Joe plan on tying the knot this coming summer.