Leigh-Anne Pinnock From Little Mix Rocks Gorgeous Revealing Gown At 2019 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards was a big night for a lot of musicians, and Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock didn’t go unnoticed.

The sassy star arrived at the red carpet with her other three members — Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirwall — and stood out beautifully in a revealing gown. The outfit was designed by Suzanne Neville and the designer describes it on her official blog as a “bespoke green satin ruched halter neck top with matching asymmetric waisted skirt, with thigh split and train.”

According to Cosmopolitan, Jade, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne all brought their boyfriends to the red carpet with them minus Jesy who let a friend tag along with her. When celebrating her footballer boyfriend Andre Grey’s birthday, Pinnock posted a sweet message to share her thoughts about him.

“It’s been 2 years and I still look at you with the same love and awe if not more. We’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that I believe has made us stronger. You are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you,” the “Black Magic” singer expressed.

On the night, Little Mix won British Video Of The Year for their hit single featuring Nicki Minaj, “Woman Like Me.” The category was voted for by the public and the girls thanked their “Mixers” in their speech. They also performed the song live with upcoming U.K. rapper Ms. Banks, which they released a new version of the song with her on it after the performance. After winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, this became their second BRIT Award win. In 2017, they won Best British Single for their number one smash “Shout Out To My Ex.”

Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K album charts. Their fourth album Glory Days became their first number one album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone. They’ve achieved four number one singles and a total of 13 going in the top 10. Their last tour named “Glory Days” became the fifth highest-grossing tour by a girl group in history, according to CelebMix.

The groups latest album LM5 will be supported by a tour that starts in Madrid, Spain, on September 16 at the WiZink Center. The girls will go across Europe and play a total of 39 shows. They are scheduled to play five shows at London’s O2 Arena in October and November. The “No More Sad Songs” hitmakers are yet to announce further dates around the world.