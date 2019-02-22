Sofia Richie Intends To Keep Her Relationship Private

Sofia Richie is trying to keep her relationship with Scott Disick more private, and doesn't feel the need to flaunt it in front of anyone.

Sofia Richie has enjoyed the relative privacy she’s had in her relationship with Scott Disick, and intends to keep it that way, according to E! News.

The Tatler model is loving the relationship she has with Disick, and they strive to keep things out of the limelight as much as possible.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship. It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my private life,” she told interviewers.

Given the drama and backlash the two have been encountering since their relationship’s inception, it’s understandable that Richie would want to keep things on the down-low.

Disick first popped up on everyone’s radar on the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, appearing as Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend in 2007. After numerous cheating scandals — and Disick refusing to relinquish a party-hard lifestyle — the two called it quits after eight years of being together. During that time they had three children together.

It’s unclear exactly when Disick and Richie got together after the breakup, but the first time Disick appeared on Richie’s Instagram account as her boyfriend was well after the news broke that the two were together.

Their relationship has been riddled with controversy and drama ever since.

As previously covered by the The Inquisitr, many online trolls have been criticizing the 15-year age difference between Richie and Disick. They’ve also pointed out that the 20-year-old model is only eleven years older than Disick’s oldest son, Mason.

Some critics of the relationship have even taken to claiming that Richie is undergoing a transformation to make herself look more like Kardashian — dying her hair and changing how she does her makeup.

Some of the drama surrounding their relationship has been instigated by Kardashian’s efforts to “blend” the family a little more, and to include Disick and Richie as part of a co-parenting effort.

Fans have had mixed reactions to this blending, criticizing last years outing to Cancun that saw Kardashian, Richie, Disick, and the three kids enjoying a day on the beach together, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Some saw the outing as an effort to patch things up, and agreed with Kardashian’s statement that “This is Love!!” — as well as her claim they were putting the kids first, above their own petty differences.

Others saw it as a creepy get-together, possibly an attempt by Kardashian to sabotage the relationship, or at least make Richie uncomfortable with her new role in Disick’s complicated life.

Whatever the case, it’s more than understandable that Richie is content keeping her relationship with Disick out of the press. This decision allows them to simply enjoy each other’s company — and to possibly deal with any drama — in peace.