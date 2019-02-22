Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Her Own Comic Book

The congresswoman takes on the GOP in the new anthology.

The youngest woman ever elected to Congress, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has captured the attention of the nation. She has attracted over two million Twitter followers and counting. She is a rising political star that is already making her mark on Capitol Hill. Now, she can add comic book hero to her growing list of accomplishments.

Devil’s Due Comics has announced Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force, a one-shot special commemorative issue that will be released on May 15, reports CBR. It features a well-known lineup of creators, including Jill Thompson (Scary Godmother) and Jose Garibaldi (The LEGO Movie 2). The issue will contain an anthology of short stories where Ocasio-Cortez takes on the GOP in heroic, satirical adventures. The variant cover is illustrated by Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash).

Devil’s Due Publisher Josh Blaylock was thrilled to work on the project. “It’s no secret that AOC has become the unofficial leader of the new school, and has sparked life back into Washington and that’s reflected in the enthusiasm on display by the men and women contributing to this project. While we all don’t agree on everything, we share a common excitement for the breath of fresh air the new Congress brings. I hope this is as much a cathartic release for readers as it has been for us creators.”

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has already solidified herself within the comic book community as one of their own. Last month, CBR reported that she spawned a wave of new political memes when she quoted Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen in response to an article that said the House Democratic Caucus was “exasperated” with her. The quote began a trend of using panels and quotations from Watchmen in a political context.

Latino Victory Fund President Cristobal J. Alex responded to the article, writing, “Let me try and save folks some time here. You cannot rein in Latinas. They rein you in. #YearOfTheLatina #FutureIsLatina.”

Retweeting Alex, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “To quote Alan Moore: ‘None of you understand. I’m not locked up in here with YOU. You’re locked up in here with ME.'” The quote is from the popular Watchmen character Rorschach.

Comics greats like Bill Sienkiewicz and Neil Gaiman noticed the tweet, and commended Ocasio-Cortez for the reference.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the books is going to support the USO and RaicesTexas.org, a nonprofit organization that provides legal services to immigrant families and refugees.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force by Jill Thompson, Dean Haspiel, Jose Garibaldi, and more will go on sale on May 15, from Devil’s Due Comics.