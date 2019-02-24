How To Watch The Oscars 2019

There are more options than ever to watch the 91st Academy Awards show, and fans have their choice of not only how to watch, but what to watch. Instead of just the show, there are many platforms to be explored for full enjoyment of Hollywood’s biggest night, and we have them all right here.

The Academy Awards begins at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) on ABC. That is straightforward viewing for fans of the show, which will cover all the biggest awards of the night. It will also feature a red carpet event prior to the show’s debut called Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST. That television event will also be streamed on Twitter; just check out the Academy’s official Twitter account for details.

The event can also be live streamed at ABC.com. Not near a computer? No worries. Use your phone and download the ABC app on your smartphone for instant access to the entire show.

Wired reported that if you are more of a pay-TV kind of viewer, you should know that Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and PlayStation Vue all include ABC. The site also noted that if you use Sling TV or Fubo, you will not have direct access to ABC.

E! Entertainment hosts its own red carpet, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. EST. Yet, for true Oscar-watchers and those who just like to sit and talk movies all day, the network will formally start their coverage as early as 1 p.m. EST. That coverage will be hosted, per E! News, by network correspondents Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall. Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E!’s Nina Parker, and reality star Kristin Cavallari will also offer their take on Oscars 2019.

Ryan Seacrest and E! News’ Giuliana Rancic will return to co-host the official red carpet for the entertainment network. E! News reported that The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, fashion and beauty expert Kahlana Barfield, E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, and famed fashion designer Christian Siriano will gather at The Roosevelt Hotel where they will critique the Oscars fashion and provide valuable information and insight into the evening’s big show.

A third round of actors and actresses have been added as presenters for the evening, according to the Academy’s official site. The show will welcome Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd, and Michelle Yeoh to the stage to help keep the show, which is without a host, moving forward.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 24 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.