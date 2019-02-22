Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s Son Miles Tries To Say ‘Da-Da’ In Adorable Video On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen gave her fans a treat on Friday when she posted an adorable video of her youngest child, Miles, trying to say “da-da” on Instagram. In the video, we can see Miles playing on a sofa while someone, presumably Teigen, encourages him to say the word. At one point, a pair of grown-up hands starts to bounce him up and down prompting gurgles and giggles from the baby boy.

It looks like he never manages to really say “da-da” in the clip, though, because his mom captioned the post, “YAAAAAAAAS so close!”

Born in May of last year, Miles is Teigen and John Legend’s second child. The model turned cookbook author is known for being active on Twitter, so it was no surprise when she made her birth announcement via the social media platform.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre,” Teigen tweeted the day after he was born, as reported by Us Weekly.

Unlike other celebrity parents, Teigen shares photos and videos of her kids on a regular basis.

As Us Weekly notes, the couple’s older daughter Lola was involved in their pregnancy announcement as well. In a cute video, she answered BB when asked about what was in her mom’s belly.

She recently shared a photo of Miles dressed in a tux and oversized sneakers in which the little tyke looks like a miniature version of his Grammy-award winning father. The photo has over 1 million likes on Instagram with several fans gushing over the resemblance in the comments.

Based on her social media posts, it’s clear that Chrissy Teigen enjoys being a mom. In March of last year, she told Us that she’d like to have another child after Miles before calling it quits so that she can get “hot” again. Then she gushed about her supportive husband.

“I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience,” she said of Legend. “He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me. I’m really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I’ve heard, so I’ve been scared and don’t let that happen to me! But it hasn’t and it’s really good.”

Legend and Teigen have been married since 2013. As Time Magazine reported, the two met at a video shoot for his song “Stereo,” and it appears that their connection was strong from their first meeting. Here’s what she said about that video shoot in 2014 in an interview with Wendy Williams.