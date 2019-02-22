Bindi Irwin Posts Sweet Tribute To Her Late Father Steve Irwin On What Would Have Been His 57th Birthday

Steve Irwin may be gone but one thing is for sure — he will never be forgotten.

Yesterday, Irwin would have turned 57-years-old and his daughter Bindi made sure to pay tribute to him on her Instagram account to wish him a happy birthday in heaven. Irwin shared a throwback photo of her dad in his signature Australia Zoo khaki uniform. In the cute image, Steve is holding Bindi in one arm and a koala bear in the other.

Like her father, Bindi also sports a khaki Australia Zoo uniform and looks like she is around one-year-old. Both Steve and Bindi are all smiles in the sweet photo and it’s easy to see that they had an incredible father/ daughter bond. To go along with the cute snapshot, Bindi also wrote a heartfelt caption, thanking her dad for always being her guiding light.

In just a short time of the post going live, it has already earned Irwin a lot of attention with over 134,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments and growing. Many fans took to the post to comment on how sweet the photo is while countless others took to the post to wish Steve a happy birthday. Of course, there were a few others who commented on how much they miss the Crocodile Hunter.

“Little Bindi! So sweet! I loved watching your dad! He was a true inspiration and you guys are continuing that inspiration,” one follower wrote.

“Wow.. Happy Birthday Steve Irwin.. Whose mission was to save and love wild life.. Always use to love you on TV.. Miss you.. Happy to see you on Google DP..”

“Your father was an amazing and good man! He would be so proud of you @bindisueirwin! An I know he is smiling down upon you from Heaven,” another wrote.

And Bindi was not the only one to honor her father on what would have been his 57th birthday. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Google also honored the beloved animal lover with a Google Doodle of the Crocodile Hunter on their homepage.

The Google page included an impressive six doodles, including Steve as well as his family members — wife Terri, daughter Bindi, and son Robert. Of course, the doodles also included some animal friends including a crocodile, dog, toucan, orangutans, and even a whale.

As fans know, Steve’s life was cut tragically short on September 4, 2006. While filming a documentary at the Great Barrier Reef, Irwin was struck by a stingray’s barb, eventually causing him to pass away from his injuries. Steve was just 44-years-old at the time of his tragic death.