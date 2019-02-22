Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Sizzles In Plunging Pink Bodysuit On Instagram

Jesy Nelson has never been afraid to flaunt her incredible physique, and whether she does so for social media or the stage, the starlet never disappoints with her stunning and oftentimes skin-baring ensembles. The singer recently took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her rocking a seriously revealing outfit that left fans completely in awe.

Jesy truly looked like a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world in her most recent social media upload shared on Friday, February 22, which referenced Aqua’s hit song “Barbie Girl” in the caption. The Little Mix member sizzled in a skintight pink bodysuit that left little to the imagination thanks to its plunging neckline that went well past her exposed chest. Underneath, the brown-eyed stunner put on an incredibly busty display in a bra that kept with the ensemble’s pink theme, which displayed an ample amount of cleavage to her followers. A pink belt was also added to the outfit to accentuate the singer’s trim waist while a pair of fishnet tights covered her otherwise bare legs.

The normally brunette bombshell appeared to be wearing a platinum blonde wig for the sexy snap, which was worn down and parted right in the middle. She sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a smokey eye and heavily-lined lip. The singer appeared to forego jewelry for the look except for a delicate stud nose ring.

Fans of the 27-year-old musician went wild for the jaw-dropping new snap, which at the time of this writing has racked up more than 208,000 likes within its first six hours of going live on the platform. More than 1,500 of her 4.9 million Instagram followers took to the comments section as well to shower Jesy with compliments, with one even writing that she was the “prettiest person alive.”

Judging by the headset microphone wrapped in front of her face, the photo appeared to be before she and her fellow Little Mix members — Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirwall — took the stage at the BRIT awards earlier this week on Wednesday, February 20, to perform their hit song “Woman Like Me.”

The ladies of the popular British girl group also came home from the ceremony with a trophy, winning the award for British Video of the Year for the same track.

“So yesterday was the most mental day ever, we performed, we won a Brit award for best video and on top of that I got to experience it all with my 3 best friends,” Jesy wrote in another Instagram post about her experience at the event. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world right now and my heart feels so happy!”