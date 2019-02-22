Kim Kardashian Pays Sweet Tribute To Late Father On His Birthday

The Kardashian/Jenner family is embroiled in some serious drama right now — with Khloe having just found out that her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Amidst all of that, however, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet took the time out to share a sweet throwback photo of herself and her late father, Robert, on his birthday.

In the shot, Kardashian looked excited and surprised on her 16th birthday, and revealed that her father had gifted her a brand new car — her very first vehicle. The duo held hands for the reveal, and both looked elated in the snap. A younger Kardashian wore a sheer black dress with an intricate, floral design sewn on the front. She had her dark hair straight down her back, cascading over her shoulders.

She wore large hoop earrings and a chunky necklace in the photo. Kardashian wore dark makeup and a retro, brown lipstick — one which is similar to shades available in her KKW Beauty line today — proving that fashion truly does come full circle.

Robert — who was a prominent lawyer for his close friend, OJ Simpson, during his highly publicized trial — passed away in 2003, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was a member of Simpson’s “Dream Team,” alongside Robert Shapiro and Johnnie Cochran. He frequently visited Simpson in jail during his trial, and opened up to The Los Angeles Times about his friend’s struggles while being in what Kardashian called a “cage.”

“I’ve never been in a jail before. It’s extremely depressing. It makes me sick every time I go down there. We can’t have any physical contact. I want to hug him, I want to show him that I care. It’s very difficult.”

Though Kardashian hadn’t practiced law in about 20 years leading up to the trial, the lengthy process and the grisly evidence presented drove a wedge between Kardashian and his family.

“I think that the division in our family between guilty and innocence is very sad. I do not want our family torn apart by this case. Please understand that I am trapped in the position I am in and can’t get out. I must see this case through. I truly believe in O.J.’s innocence and unless they find him guilty, I will continue to support him. I realize, Kris, that you also strongly believe in his guilt. You are entitled to your beliefs — just as I am…,” he wrote in a lengthy letter to his family, as revealed in his ex-wife, Kris Jenner’s, biography.

Though the trial drove a wedge between the family, the Kardashian sisters continue to remember their father. Fans of the family will be keeping an eye on their social media accounts today to see if Khloe or Kourtney share any sweet throwback shots of the late Kardashian patriarch.