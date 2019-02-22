Victoria’s Secret Model Sara Sampaio Goes Braless Underneath Plunging Blazer At Armani Event

As one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, Sara Sampaio sure knows how to command attention as soon as she arrives in a room.

And on Thursday night, that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Variety x Armani Makeup Artistry Dinner in Los Angeles. The Portuguese model rocked a classy black denim suit, but she added a sexy twist by not wearing anything underneath her plunging blazer. She added a few inches to her already statuesque 5-foot-8-inch frame with a pair of purple heels. Her long brunette locks were styled into a loose bun, with some tresses left tumbling across her gorgeous face. Sara added a splash of color to her look with a bright red lipstick shade and finished her makeup with some simple dark mascara and contour, which highlighted her prominent cheekbones even further.

Earlier in the day, the 28-year-old had also spent time at the Armani Box Beauty Pop Up Shop in L.A., where she kept the chic vibe in a classic white shirt and blue pants combo, which she paired with white pumps. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared lots of pictures and videos of her day with Armani Beauty. She even showcased her sillier side by posing with the statue of Uri the gorilla and planting a kiss on his cheek.

“So much fun today at the #armaniboxla hanging out with Uri and checking the @armanibeauty collection! If you are in LA check it out!” she wrote on Instagram.

Sara, who is in a relationship with British businessman Oliver Ripley, has had a few hectic weeks with Fashion Week month currently in motion. She told E! News that the secret to surviving Fashion Week is to prepare ahead and make sure to stay healthy and fit throughout — but she also revealed what her guilty pleasure is.

“I eat a very balanced diet all year long. I don’t deprive myself of anything, but rather eat foods that I like in moderation,” she said.

“My favorite guilty pleasure is pizza.”

“I love to order in, get a glass of red wine, cuddle the pups and watch my favorite TV shows,” she revealed.

The brunette beauty is also known for having extremely luxurious and healthy hair, which she credits to the fact that she is super careful with it and always uses the best products, including the Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, Dry Texture Spray, and Protect & Prevent Spray.