‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire & Ciara’s Lives Change Forever

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will a huge piece of information uncovered, and it will change many people’s lives in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will be revealed as the person who tried to kill Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) last year in the first cabin fire. As viewers will remember, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) was the person who took the blame for the fire, even though he believed himself to be innocent.

Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) hated Ben after she believed that he tried to kill her daughter. Ever since that time, she’s been trying to bust him for something in hopes of getting him sent to prison, or even back to Bayview Sanitarium, where he previously spent years following a mental breakdown that caused him to murder three people.

However, when everyone finds out that it was Claire who actually tried to kill her own aunt Ciara, things will likely take a dramatic turn. Hope will be furious and saddened, and Claire’s father, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), will likely be appalled as well.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also watch Claire fight off jealousy as she finds out that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) has been spending time with Haley.

Since Claire is known to go to extreme measures to get what she wants, there is no telling what she could do to Tripp and/or Haley. However, since it’s been revealed that Keegan is set to leave the soap opera in the very near future, it seems that if she does come up with a scheme, it will be short lived.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben will tell Ciara that he’s not sure he could have stopped himself from killing his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), after he found out that she was trying to murder Ciara and had kidnapped Charlotte in order to frame him and have him sent back to Bayview.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will sit down for a talk with Jordan, and he’ll get her to open up about her recent trauma, which seems to be the reason for her irrational behavior.

As fans will remember, Rafe and Jordan share a past as they previously dated before calling off their relationship due to Rafe’s cheating. However, it seems that Jordan could use a friend at the moment.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.