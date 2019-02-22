Jordyn Woods Applied For A Job At Lisa Vanderpump’s Sur Restaurant After Kardashian Drama

It has been a tough week for Jordyn Woods after the news broke that she was messing around with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and father to her baby, Tristan Thompson. Since then, Woods has reportedly been cut off by Kylie Jenner, effectively leaving her not only homeless but without a source of income.

So the 21-year-old may be looking to pay the bills in a totally unexpected place: Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant in West Los Angeles. According to Radar Online, Woods turned up at the restaurant made famous in Vanderpump Rules to turn in an application.

One person on Twitter claims to work a SUR and said that they witnessed the former Kardashian insider handing in her resume.

“I work at SUR and tonight Jordyn Woods handed in her resume and my boss took it then was like ‘We aint hiring that h**,'” they said.

An eyewitness confirmed the sighting to Hollywood Life, saying that the model was definitely there for a job, not to eat.

James Kennedy, who works as a DJ at the L.A. hotspot, laughed at hearing the news while he was in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“WAIT! @jordynwoods is at SUR right now handing in her resume,” James wrote on Twitter. “I’m dead.”

Jersey Shore star Jen Harley’s best friend claims to have seen Woods at the restaurant as well.

“I’m at SUR and who is next to us? Jordyn Woods. Stay back there b***h!” she said, according to Radar.

Some people suggest that Woods might be looking for a new gig on Vanderpump Rules now that she might not be living the lavish life with Jenner.

Woods showed up at SUR shortly after appearing at a launch party for her Eylure Summer Heirlashes lash collection. The venue for that event was just an 11 walk from Sur.

News of Woods’ and Thompson’s hook-up broke on February 19, as The Inquisitr reported. According to sources close to the couple, Khloe Kardashian kicked Thompson to the curb after finding out about the betrayal. Family and friends immediately rallied around the mother of one and several of them confirmed the news on social media.

Woods opened up for the first time about the scandal during her lash launch. She told the audience that things had been “real” over the past few days, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Through everything that’s been going on, you know it’s been real, and Eylure has been super-real,” she said.

A source close to Woods confirmed that the model has been having a difficult few days.

“She’s completely distraught and knows she has lost everything. Her life will never be the same,” the source said.