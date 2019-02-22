Nick Jonas Shares Beautiful Acoustic ‘Shallow’ Cover Dedicated To Wife Priyanka Chopra

Like many artists in recent weeks, Nick Jonas has put his own spin on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s award-winning song “Shallow.” The crooner took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share an acoustic cover of the A Star is Born duet. As if the tune wasn’t beautiful enough already, Jonas even dedicated the cover to his newlywed wife, actress Priyanka Chopra.

Jonas shared the cover to his Instagram Stories, as well as to his Instagram feed. In the black-and-white video, the “Chains” singer gently strummed his guitar as he quietly sang a verse and the snippet of the chorus. He wore a sweatshirt and a Yankees baseball cap for the casual clip.

“In honor of Oscar weekend… such a beautiful song,” Jonas captioned the video, tagging Chopra.

While Jonas’ version didn’t quite get into the bone-chilling high notes that Gaga belted out in the original tune, fans were still mesmerized. The video currently has over 1 million views and over 6,000 comments, most of which praise the singer for his unique take on the Oscar-nominated track.

“Please do an official cover of this and release it across all streaming platforms ASAP,” one person wrote.

Chopra herself even joined in to show some love for the cover, according to E! News.

“Ummmm. U always take my breath away..” the Isn’t It Romantic actress wrote in the comments.

“Shallow” is currently nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song. It has already received a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, a Critic’s Choice Movie Award for Best Song, and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Gaga and Cooper won an additional Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with the track.

Jonas is not the first to share his take on the critically-acclaimed tune. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly Clarkson shook A Star is Born fans last week with her cover of “Shallow.” The singer debuted her version of the track on a tour stop in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during her “Minute + a Glass of Wine” segment. The duet-turned-solo quickly went viral on social media.

Cooper and Gaga are slated to perform “Shallow” together once again at the Oscars on Sunday, February 24. Although the two already sang the duet during one of Lady Gaga’s Enigma shows in Las Vegas, Cooper admitted that he is a bit nervous to do it again.

“I’m sure I’ll be terrified,” Cooper said at the Directors Guild of America Awards, according to Harper’s Bazaar, adding that he was scared of being off-pitch at the Las Vegas show.

Watch Gaga and Cooper’s performance of “Shallow” on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, on ABC.