‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Billy Gets Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 25 brings a rapid change of heart for Nick, as well as revived old hurts for Billy when he calls out Phyllis for her recent behavior.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) has a change of heart, according to She Knows Soaps. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick’s relationship has never been solid considering it started as a rebound. Phyllis had been with Billy (Jason Thompson) and just gotten engaged while Nick had walked down the aisle to Sharon (Sharon Case). What began as fun and games after both Billy and Sharon had dumped Phyllis and Nick for an ill-advised night together, ended up becoming serious when Phyllis took over as CEO of Jabot and Nick launched his new Dark Horse offices. Phyllis and Nick became Genoa City’s latest power couple, and she even moved into the house he had bought for Sharon.

However, now that Nick sees Phyllis betrayed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon by making a deal to protect herself in J.T.’s murder case, Nick is rethinking everything he’s done since that fateful day that Sharon so dramatically left him at the altar in front of family, friends, and God.

While Phyllis’s personal life falls apart, so does her professional life. Billy (Gina Tognoni) calls out Phyllis on her bad press for the company. To Billy’s mind, Phyllis’s involvement in a murder coverup and trial, even as a witness, reflects poorly on the company and could also bring down Jabot, according to Inquisitr.

After all, when Billy had a gambling problem, Phyllis called him out on it, and Billy wants merely to return the favor. Sure, when Billy had issues, he and Phyllis were dating and she wanted to help him. Right now, Billy and Phyllis aren’t dating, and his motives seem suspect at best. However, Billy at least tells himself that he only wants what’s best for Jabot and John Abbott’s legacy. It looks like things are ripe for Billy’s revenge, but will he be successful?

With all this pressure, there is no telling what Phyllis will do next, especially considering she’ll find herself out of a place to live and possibly even out of a job before it’s all said and done. After enjoying the perfect Valentine’s Day recently, Phyllis’s life is in shambles mere days later, but at least she won’t find herself in prison for her role in J.T.’s murder. Her freedom ends up costing Phyllis everything, but she made a calculated decision when she made a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell).