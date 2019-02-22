Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Backlash For Befriending Piers Morgan

Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan have had an ongoing Twitter feud after the conservative commentator accused Grande of using nudity to sell her music, but the two squashed things after an unexpected meeting in Los Angeles earlier this week. The only problem is, fans aren’t feeling the love. People were quick to accuse the singer of being complacent and befriending the enemy.

So on Thursday, Grande wrote out a lengthy explanation to her fans on Twitter defending herself against the blowback.

It all started when Morgan tweeted “thank u for a great night” at the singer, causing considerable confusion among their fans. Grande replied, thanking Morgan for the laughter and conversation, hashtagging the post “#FutureFeministPiers.”

Immediately, fans called the situation shocking and gross, accusing Morgan of being a racist and asking Grande to explain what really happened.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Grande explained that the two had run into each other at a restaurant and she opted to have a seat with the 53-year-old to hash things out. She says that the face-to-face interaction was more civilized than the kind of arguments that normally take place on social media.

Morgan added to the conversation, saying that the two had bonded over drinks and had an emotional evening together.

So… we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting. We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ – next? pic.twitter.com/pNJ7pDi0at — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

That’s when things blew up on Grande’s twitter feed. While some fans were supportive and lauded Grande for taking the high road, others said that this wasn’t the way to go about educating Morgan and that she was ignoring the offensive statements that Morgan had lobbed at her.

“[A]nd we spoke about that… i am a peaceful but passionate person and i will kindly say everything on my mind to a person’s face if i have the chance. which i did. i don’t understand what is so evil about having conversations w people. in what world did i excuse what he has said?” she wrote on Twitter in response.

“[I]n fact that’s why i sat down with him in the first place. i saw an opportunity to pick someone so opposite’s brain and try to talk some sense into them which i understand is highly unlikely but i will not apologize for trying,” she added.

While she convinced some fans, others stood their ground. One person called Grande’s response disappointing and the “Thank U Next” singer responded defending herself.

nah, i was anything but complacent in our conversation that none of u heard. it saddens me that u’d assume that just because i have hope that a person can change. i won’t stop having conversations w people i disagree w when i see the opportunity to. hope u would’ve done the same. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 22, 2019

Grande ended the conversation by saying she knew she wasn’t a miracle worker and she doubted that she changed Morgan’s mind. Yet, she wanted to speak her mind and she wasn’t going to ignore the criticism as well as make sure that she was understood.