Gigi Hadid Shares Video Of Walking Fendi Runway Show After Karl Lagerfeld’s Death

Gigi Hadid honored Karl Lagerfeld on Friday by walking Fendi’s first runway show since the creative director’s death.

Hadid joined many celebrities and people within the fashion industry to remember Lagerfeld on social media since his death on Tuesday. Hadid, 23, had worked closely with Lagerfeld since she began her modeling career, frequently appearing for both Chanel and Fendi shows during fashion week. Thursday’s fashion show was the last collection Lagerfeld oversaw and took place in Milan. Hadid posted a slow-motion video of herself walking on the catwalk wearing a yellow dress, thigh-high white heel boots and a handbag. Her hair was slicked back into a ponytail and Hadid left the caption “For Karl” on her Instagram post.

The model’s 46.1 million followers instantly liked her post and left more than 600 comments on the short video.

“Everything about this is perfect,” wrote one follower.

“Omg it’s amazing!!!” another exclaimed.

Lagerfeld worked as Fendi’s creative director for 54 years and gave the luxury brand its reputation for slick-yet-edgy looks. The designer’s legacy was one Fendi wanted to show through its Fall 2019 collection, Vogue reports. To add an “elegant nod” to Lagerfeld, Fendi’s hair and makeup team showed all of the models wearing minimal makeup and their hair in updo styles. Sam Mcknight, who is the brand’s hairstylist and worked closely with Lagerfeld for years, wanted the hair and makeup for the collection to represent the 1930s era Lagerfeld was born in. For those who followed Lagerfeld’s aesthetic, the tribute was an unmistakable one.

“The look at Fendi was slick perfection, just as I hope Karl would have loved,” McKnight said.

Since news of Lagerfeld’s death, it hasn’t been confirmed who will take over as the creative director of Fendi or Chanel. Interest in Chanel, however, has increased by 1,351 percent, according to WWD magazine. The interest in the luxury brand will reportedly increase its prices as more people search for certain statement pieces from the nineties era and Chanel accessories.

Hadid was one of the first celebrities to release a statement via her social media accounts about her relationship with Lagerfeld and how he helped shape her career over the years.

“Karl, I will miss your indescribable presence, watching your calm, quiet, genius mind working, your little jokes, amazing stories, and experiencing the clothes, sets, and productions only you could dream up,” Hadid captioned under a photo of her and the designer. “Thank you for believing in me and for the beautiful, incredible opportunities you brought to my career, but mostly, thank you for giving me the honor of knowing the magic behind the myth.”