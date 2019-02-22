Charles Barkley Mocks Jussie Smollett, Says He Should Have Just ‘Gone To Liam Neeson’s Neighborhood’

As more details surface about Jussie Smollett’s attack, many have gone from showing support for the actor to mocking and criticizing him for allegedly staging the attack himself. This includes a number of celebrities that have done so publicly. The crew of TNT’s Inside the NBA had a few laughs at the Empire actor’s expense on Thursday night, TMZ reported, after panelist Charles Barkley began cracking jokes about him.

The panel – made up of Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson – has a list of predictions for the current NBA season written in Post-It notes hung on a wall of the studio, which they were adding to during the airing of the show on February 21, when Barkley was asked which one he thought was the “most ridiculous” one that had no chance of happening.

“Two black guys beating a black guy up,” Barkley said, which was met with a number of reactions from the rest of the crew.

Eventually, Charles mentioned another actor’s scandal that made headlines earlier this month to offer a suggestion as to how Jussie could have better gone about making the news.

“Jussie, you wasted all that damn time and money, you know what you shoulda did? Just went [sic] out to Liam Neeson’s neighborhood! Coulda solved all your damn problems,” Barkley said, laughing as he tried to get his words out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Neeson recently found himself under fire after admitting during an interview that he fantasized about murdering a black person after a female friend told him that she had been raped by a black man.

Barkley also addressed viewers of last night’s program to give them some advice on how to correctly go about committing a crime.

“America, let me just tell you something. Do not commit crimes with checks!” he advised.

Charles Barkley teaches America the correct way to commit a crime pic.twitter.com/Y1mMvXx4Fy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 22, 2019

Charles Barkley is not the only famous face that has mocked the Empire actor for his alleged method of payment. A previous report from The Inquisitr noted that Terry Crews had something to say on the subject as well.

“Wait.. what? He used a CHECK? Noooooooooooooo,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor tweeted yesterday afternoon when it was revealed that Jussie had allegedly paid two brothers in the form of a personal check for $3,500 to help him carry out the attack.

Earlier this week, Smollett was arrested by Chicago police, as he is now facing a felony charge for allegedly filing a false police report and staging the attack he claimed happened to him on January 29. During a press conference on Thursday, Chicago police explained that they believe the motive behind the actor creating the hoax attack was an attempt to secure a larger salary on Empire.