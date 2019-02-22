Meghan Markle Donates Baby Shower Flowers To Cancer Patients

The Duchess of Sussex donated the floral arrangements crafted at her baby shower to the charity Repeat Roses, to be given to cancer patients.

Following a successful baby shower with her closest friends in New York, Meghan Markle decided to donate all the floral arrangements to a charity so they could be used to benefit others, according to People.

The baby shower was said to be a hit by everyone who went there. One of the more interesting activities the partygoers participated in was a class on floral arrangements organized by Lewis Miller Design.

“I’ve never seen anything like this at a baby shower. They did flower decorations…they brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers,” commented Gayle King, co-anchor for CBS This Morning, who had been invited to the party.

Yet the surprises didn’t end there – once the group had finished making some very beautiful decorations, Markle got in contact with the charity organization Repeat Roses and donated all of the arrangements. The CEO of Repeat Roses, Jennifer Grove, explained that the organization recycles and reuses donated floral arrangements to give to various individuals in need of something to brighten up their day.

Markle’s arrangements were given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York so they could be distributed to children undergoing cancer treatments. A few of the decorations were also gifted to Hope Lodge’s cancer patients and to individuals at Unique People Services.

“It just speaks to who she is. She’s very kind, very generous,” said King about the donation.

The flower recipients were said to be delighted by the arrangements and had their days brightened by the act of kindness.

It’s also not the first time Markle has reused flowers from a special event to benefit the lives of others. After her wedding to Prince Harry in May, the Duchess of Sussex donated the flowers that decorated the Windsor Castle to patients at St. Joseph’s Hospice in London.

“Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture,” said St. Joseph’s Hospice in a Facebook post showing a patient holding one of the arrangements.

Where most would have just thrown away the flowers once the event was over out of convenience, Markle took the time out of her very special day to make the day special for someone else. It served as an example of the duchess’ character to think of others during a day that would otherwise be reserved for her.