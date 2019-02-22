Tom Brady Gushes Over ‘Inspiring’ Wife Gisele Bundchen At Hollywood Science Gala

Gisele Bundchen proved during the 2019 Super Bowl that she is her husband Tom Brady’s biggest fan. Brady feels the same about his wife, as he proved on Thursday evening at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala in Los Angeles. The Brazilian model was honored at the event for her environmental activism while Brady watched proudly in the audience. On the red carpet, the football star offered up nothing but praise and support for his wife.

“She’s inspiring to me in so many ways,” Brady told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s really special for her, and I love that she’s here celebrating.”

The loving couple posed together for photos during the event, with Bundchen wearing a white one-shouldered Stella McCartney gown and Brady sporting a black suit. They shared plenty of hugs and kisses as they celebrated Bundchen’s award win.

Bundchen and Brady have been married since 2009. They share a son, Benjamin, 9, and a daughter, Vivian, 6. Brady also shares another son, John, 11, with ex Bridget Moynahan, who is often seen in the football stands cheering on his father alongside Bundchen.

“She’s a wonderful woman,” the quarterback explained to Hollywood Life. “She has my heart. I am very proud of her.”

The Hollywood for Science Gala supports UCLA’s Institute of Environment and Sustainability. Bundchen is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, and as such helps the organization to bring awareness to environmental issues. She is the face of several UN Environment campaigns and often takes on field missions in Kenya and Brazil.

A summary of Bundchen’s history with environmental activism can be found on the UN Environment website.

Bundchen received an award for her hard work alongside singer Barbra Streisand. Following the ceremony, the model shared a photo of herself posing with her award on Instagram and wrote about the importance of keeping the environment safe.

“Our planet needs our care, now more than ever. We need to listen to the signs Mother Nature has been giving us. No matter where we are from, we are ALL sharing this planet…we are all connected,” Bundchen captioned the Instagram photo. “We need to find ways to use our unique gifts and collaborate with each other, so we can find ways to preserve this beautiful planet we call home.”

It was announced in January that Bundchen and Streisand would be recognized at the Hollywood for Science Gala. IoES Global Fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby, a host of the event, explained that awards are given to activists who use their powerful voices to make changes in the world of science, according to Variety.