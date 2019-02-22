Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe A ‘Single Mom,’ Defends Her Working Amid Tristan Thompson Split

Kim Kardashian is defending her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, against haters who called out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for working amid her split with Tristan Thompson.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian was unhappy when some fans called out Khloe Kardashian for attending a public event just one day after the news broke that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had been caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Some social media users criticized Khloe for making a public appearance just hours after her split with Tristan. However, Kim quickly came to her defense, revealing that there was no good reason for Khloe to lose both her boyfriend and a paycheck.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money] too? A single mom has to work too boo,” Kim told one social media hater.

“This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter,” she continued. “PERDIODT [sic],” Kim added.

Khloe and her best friend Malika Haqq attended the PrettyLittleThing store opening in L.A. on Wednesday, just one day after the news of her split with Tristan erupted online.

Kardashian and Haqq wore matching outfits, which included black leather pants and black sweaters. Khloe held her head up high, like she usually does, and seemed to be in good spirits during her time at the event.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split on Monday after the NBA star spent Sunday night cuddled up to Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, during a house party.

Sources tell E! News that Tristan refused to let the partygoers have their phones, but that he and Jordyn didn’t try to hide their PDA from those in attendance. The pair were allegedly seen making out, which prompted people to begin to text Khloe about the situation.

The next day Kardashian reportedly confronted by Thompson and Woods and they admitted that they had crossed the line. Khloe and her family, including Kim Kardashian, then ended her relationship with Tristan and cut Jordyn out of her life.

“Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment. He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because him and Khloe were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care,” an insider told Us Weekly of the situation.

Fans will likely see more of the drama with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes next month.