‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Calls Relationship With Jason Jordan ‘Best Friend Goals’

Teen Mom 2 fans met Leah Messer’s new boyfriend on the latest season of the show. Leah has appeared pretty happy with her new man both on the show and on social media where she shares photos of the two together. On Thursday night, Leah shared a photo of herself with her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, to Instagram and used the hashtag “best friend goals.”

The pictures appear to have been taken in a hotel room. Leah and Jordan are all dressed up and posing in front of a window that shows a city view behind them. There is no doubt that the two appear incredibly happy in the photos.

The couple spent a romantic weekend away in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for Valentine’s Day. The couple looked adorable in the photos that Leah posted to Instagram.

“Everything about this weekend was amazing with you! It was so needed. I’m so glad you are my valentine every single day!” Leah wrote about her weekend away.

Leah’s relationship with Jason was revealed last summer. Leah revealed that there was a significant age difference between her and her new boyfriend, leaving some to wonder why she was dating someone much older than her. On the new season of Teen Mom 2, Leah opened up about her relationship and explained why, at 26-years-old, she was dating someone who was 40-years-old.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah revealed on an episode of Teen Mom 2, “If I date someone my age, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

Leah Messer has twin daughters who she shares with her ex-husband, Cory Simms. Fans met the couple on Leah’s Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant where they found out that they were expecting twins after being together for only a short time. The couple tried to make their relationship work and even married for a brief time before divorcing and going their separate ways.

Leah then met and married a man named Jeremy Calvert, whom she shares a daughter with. The couple’s relationship also ended in divorce.

Following her divorce from Jeremy, Leah appeared to take some time to focus on herself and her family before jumping into another relationship. Now with Jason, Leah appears happy and healthy.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes from Season 9. Fans can catch up with Leah Messer and her family as well as the other cast members Monday nights on MTV.