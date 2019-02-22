‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis’s Bombshell

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 22, brings an arraignment for Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon while everybody finally realizes Phyllis rolled over on her co-conspirators. Plus, Summer declares her love while Mia fishes for information about Lola’s case from Rey.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) got Abby (Melissa Ordway) to talk to Arturo (Jason Canela) about seeing Lola (Sasha Calle). Arturo declined unless Lola woke up to ask for Kyle. Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) stopped by Kyle’s, and she couldn’t believe it when Kyle confessed his love for Lola. Why would Kyle continue chasing a woman who turned him down? Ironically, Summer declared her love and vowed her feelings would never change while Kyle told Summer he didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but he doesn’t return her love.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jason Canela) figured out Lola wore Abby’s coat the night of her attack. Rey told Abby, Arturo, and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) that the Genoa City Police Department would test the coat for DNA. Abby apologized to Mia about their fight that night, and later, Rey asked Mia about the argument. After digging for details about Lola’s case, Mia suggested that maybe somebody attacked Lola because Rey is a cop, but he doubted that is what happened.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) couldn’t understand why Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) didn’t want to go to the arraignment for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case). Phyllis tried to use Jabot as an excuse, but Nick didn’t buy it, so she couldn’t get out of it. Eventually, Phyllis agreed to go, and she called Christine (Lauralee Bell) to warn her.

Ahead of the trial, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) told Victoria and Nikki to get on the same page because their stories were full of holes and contradictions. Maria (Camryn Grimes) told Sharon that she’d been questioned and she hoped she didn’t make things worse, and Sharon reassured her daughter. After Christine presented the charges, the details that Phyllis is the prosecution’s witness stunned the courtroom. Christine argued that the three women were flight risks, and the judge denied bail.

Nick was furious with Phyllis, and she tried to convince him that she painted the women in the best possible light. Victor (Eric Braeden) stopped by and threatened Phyllis if his wife and daughter go down because of her testimony, and Billy (Jason Thompson) snarked about her dealmaking. Sharon reassured a furious Mariah that the truth would’ve come out anyway, and Michael stopped Victoria from confronting Phyllis.