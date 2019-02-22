Jenna Jameson Flaunts 80-Pound Weight Loss, Reveals Her Exact Keto Diet Eating Plan

Jenna's revealing exactly what she eats in a day on the Keto diet after dropping a seriously impressive 80 pounds.

Jenna Jameson is showing off her amazing 80-pound weight loss in a new photo shared to her Instagram, while also revealing exactly what she eats in a day to keep the weight off. The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. reality star posed in a black crop top and bottoms as she posed in front of the camera for the new photo as she opened up about her Keto diet plan.

Jenna posted a side-by-side photo showing her body before she began the diet and her body after all her hard work on February 21. The second showed her much slimmer frame as she posed in the mirror while wearing a pink baseball cap.

Writing in the caption, the mom of three revealed that she starts her day with coffee before allowing herself to get what she described as being “really hungry” and then waiting until 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. to eat her first food of the day. Jameson then went on to describe her exact diet, including avocados and eggs for breakfast and then a healthy chicken salad and zucchini noodles later in the day.

Fans heaped praise on the star for sharing her weight loss secrets with her more than 400,000 followers on the social media site after she previously confirmed, per Us Weekly, that the Keto diet had helped her drop an incredible 80 pounds following the birth of her daughter in 2017.

“Love all your posts! Super motivated to get this baby weight off!” one fan told the star. Another told Jenna in the comments section of her before and after weight loss photo, “Jenna you are inspirational!”

A third then said, “You look gorgeous Jenna.”

Jameson has been very candid about her weight loss over the past few months.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she proudly showed off her new body in a neon bikini in another photo posted to her account in January. Jameson then shared another look at her amazing body earlier this week as she showed off some skin in a one-piece.

In the caption of the Instagram upload, she told her followers that she was stepping up her exercise game and getting even more serious about her Keto diet as she prepared for an upcoming vacation to Mexico.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

“I’m also cracking down on my #keto to try to get lean and mean because more than likely I’m going to enjoy a few taco platters while in Mexico!” Jenna revealed to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

“I even have begun quick circuit training while [my daughter] Batelli naps. They consist of pliés, lunges, sit-ups, pushups, and planks.” Jameson added, further describing her pre-vacation routine.

As Us Weekly confirmed, Jameson welcomed her daughter Batel into the world with her fiance Lior Bitton in April 2017.