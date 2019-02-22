Jussie Smollett Cast Members Want Him Fired From ‘Empire,’ Per ‘TMZ’

Jussie Smollett’s career is in major jeopardy following the drama of the attack that police now claim he orchestrated.

According to TMZ, Jussie Smollett has betrayed the trust of many of the cast and crew on Empire, and some of those people are so mad that they want the actor fired from the Fox drama series altogether.

Sources tell the outlet that many of the Empire actors are “f***ing furious” with Jussie, and feel that if the network doesn’t fire him, then he should quit on his own because he’s damaged his own reputation and that of the show.

As many fans already know, Jussie claimed that he was a victim of a hate crime back in January. Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon on Empire, told police that two men wearing ski masks yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him during a late night in Chicago.

Jussie revealed that the men poured a chemical substance on him, hit him with their hands, and then tied a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Later he spoke out about the incident through tears during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Police seemed suspicious about Jussie Smollett’s story from the jump and asked for his phone records, which he reluctantly gave up. Cops then revealed that the records had been redacted.

Days later new evidence came to light that implicated Smollett in staging the entire attack with two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo. He was arrested earlier this week and charged with a felony for filing a false police report. The charge could carry with it three years of jail time.

Jussie had his bail set at $100,000 and was released following a quick court hearing. The Empire star reportedly told police upon his arrest that he has a drug problem that has never been treated.

Police have claimed that Smollett bought ecstasy from Abel Osundairo, and if Jussie were to be convicted on the charges against him, his defense may be able to use the information of a drug issue to get his sentence reduced.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also weighed in on the situation, tweeting the actor.

“What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!?” Trump wrote via his personal Twitter account.

Fox has not yet revealed if they are planning to write Jussie Smollett’s character off of Empire, but it seems that a lot of people are calling for him to get the boot.