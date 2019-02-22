‘Hollywood Medium’ Season 4 Is ‘Emotional’ For Stars Of ‘The Bachelor’ & ‘Jersey Shore’

The new season of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry will be “emotional” for stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore, ABC’s The Bachelor, and other big-name celebs, who will meet with the clairvoyant to reach out to their loved ones who have passed as well as getting some insight into their futures.

Henry is Hollywood’s most sought-after clairvoyant, and his accuracy has been spot-on for many of the most popular celebrities in both television and movies, as seen through the last three seasons of his hit E! Entertainment Television series.

In Season 4, Henry will sit down with America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel to help him connect with his deceased father. He will also speak with former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin, who is looking to connect with her late husband, per the show’s official E! Entertainment Network page.

He will also do readings for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore, Chris Harrison of The Bachelor, Rebel Wilson, Karamo Brown of Queer Eye, as well as celebrities Macklemore, Holly Robinson Peete, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Terra Jolé, Lizzo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lala Kent, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tamra and Eddie Judge, Stephanie Beatriz, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Scheana Shay, Brad Goreski, Dave and Odette Annabel, Cesar Millan, Jamie Chung, and Steve-O.

Henry will also be accompanied by Dr. Drew for a brain scan, where viewers will see what makes the popular medium tick.

Tyler Henry‘s official website reveals that the 23-year-old first realized he had a gift of clairvoyance when he was just 10-years-old.

Henry said to Ryan Seacrest on his radio show that he “actually woke up one night and knew that my grandmother was going to die.”

“I just woke up and it felt like it had already happened … and I went into the room to try to tell my mom and … as I was telling my mom this, her phone rang, and when she picked up the phone, it was the news that my grandmother had just died and it came from my dad who was calling my mom, so that whole instance changed everything.”

He began doing readings for his classmates and soon after graduating high school, he took classes to become a hospice nurse. A hospice nurse is a medical professional who is trained to work closely with terminally ill patients, being an advocate for both patients and their families as the patient nears the end of their life.

His site notes that as a hospice nurse, Henry believed he could “help people comfortably transition to the other side.” Instead, he found himself as an in-demand clairvoyant, after word began to spread that his readings were spot-on, and Henry was soon an in-demand go-to person for celebrities.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry Season 4 currently airs Thursdays on E! Entertainment Television.