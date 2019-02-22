Jordyn Woods Speaks Out About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods stepped out for the first time since it was revealed that she had hooked up with Tristan Thompson behind Khloe Kardashian’s back, and touched on the sensitive subject a bit.

According to The Daily Mail, Jordyn Woods attended an event to promote her Eylure Summer Heirlashes in L.A. on Thursday. Kylie Jenner’s best friend had been laying low following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, and her allegedly confrontation with Khloe Kardashian.

However, Jordyn was forced to step out for work this week, and as she took the mic at the event, she did mention the craziness that had been going on in her life during the week.

“Through everything that’s been going on, you know it’s been real, and Eylure has been super real,” Woods stated, touching on the cheating controversy without naming it.

Jordyn wore a gray satin track suit to the event, and had her shoulder length hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands. Woods was said to have appeared nervous as she spoke the to crowd at the event.

The outlet also reports that Woods’ false eyelashes are on sale for a buy one, get one half off deal, possibly due to the cheating drama. In addition, the Jordy lip kit from Kylie Cosmetics has also been slashed in price by 50 percent.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house following her hookup with Tristan Thompson. Jenner is said to be loyal to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, in the situation, but it’s unclear on if the friendship will end for good.

“She’s completely distraught and knows she has lost everything. Her life will never be the same,” an insider told E! News of Jordyn’s current emotional state.

“She is devastated and feels completely lost. Jordyn has tried profusely to apologize to Khloe, Kylie and even Kris [Jenner] several times since the news spread. She has reached out to Khloe multiple times trying to explain that this was a one-time mistake,” the source added.

However, Hollywood Unlocked reports that it wasn’t a one-time thing, and that Jordyn and Tristan had been seeing each other on the sly for about a month before they were finally busted.

Fans will likely get to see more of the drama between Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season next month.