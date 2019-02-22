Pregnant Jessica Simpson Trolled Over Weight Gain After Showing Her ‘Bloated’ Face In New Video

Jessica's being slammed by vicious trolls after she shared a new video of herself online.

Pregnant Jessica Simpson is being targeted by vicious social media trolls after she uploaded a new video on her Instagram account this week where she shared her treatments for her “bloated” face. Yahoo! Lifestyle reports that the stunning singer and reality star, who’s currently expecting her third child with her husband, former football player Eric Johnson, was hit with a slew of nasty comments as she promoted a detox company on her account.

In a partnership with TeamiBlends, the video posted on February 21 shows Simpson opening up about her face feeling “bloated” and swollen while she’s pregnant with her third baby, a little girl due in the coming weeks.

Rocking an animal-print jacket and a hair band on her head to move her signature blonde locks away from her face, she told fans that the “natural green tea detox” mask has been a “lifesaver” for her.

“Right now my face feels bloated and sluggish,” Simpson – who undoubtedly looks gorgeous at any shape or size – said in the clip posted to her account this week. “I just want a mask to tighten things up.”

However, Yahoo! Lifestyle claimed that the comments section of the video was quickly taken over by trolls who left not so nice comments about the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer’s appearance, while others also noted her labored breathing as she spoke.

Other vicious trolls even left elephant emojis on the post.

But while Jessica is yet to publicly respond to the comments, it seems as though she’ll probably be taking it all in her stride.

The singer has been very candid about her weight gain during her latest pregnancy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she even poked a little fun at herself earlier this month as she joked about breaking the toilet seat after leaning too far back on it.

Jessica shared a photo of herself holding the toilet seat lid as she candidly told her followers, “Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant.” Shortly before that, The Inquisitr shared that she joked about the size of her baby bump by posting a photo of herself trying to squeeze between two cars.

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for QVC

But the latest nasty comments certainly don’t mark the first time the star has been called out for her body and had haters comment on her weight.

Jessica was infamously slammed for wearing high-waisted “mom jeans” while performing a concert in Florida a decade ago back in 2009 that stirred nasty jibes about her body.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Winfrey Show a year later about the infamous pants, she said at the time that it felt like “people just couldn’t stop talking about my weight fluctuating.”

“It would bother any woman, I would think. I had to get to a place where I had to guard myself,” Jessica continued of the body shaming she experienced over the appearance in Florida. “The fact that I was famous last year for gaining 10 pounds, it’s ridiculous, and it’s really sad.”

“I’m not going to ever be size 0, and I don’t want to weigh 90 pounds,” she then continued. “It’s a really hard thing for me to talk about because I celebrate women of all sizes. I think that we’re all beautiful.”

Simpson has been very outspoken when it comes to her fluctuating weight over the years.

As she told CBS Sunday Morning back in 2017, she’s been a range of different sizes throughout her life which is why she wanted her clothing line to be accessible to everyone no matter what their weight.

“It’s very important for me to let every woman feel included,” Simpson shared at the time of her extremely popular business venture The Jessica Simpson Collection, per People Style. “If I make a shirt, I’m going to make sure every size is available. Because I have been every size, trust me.”