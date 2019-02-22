WWE News: Longtime Backstage Employee Released After Almost Two Decades With Company

A new report suggests that WWE has just released backstage producer Arn Anderson, a WWE Hall of Famer who has spent the last 18 years working for the company in a variety of roles.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, details on Anderson’s release from the WWE remain limited at the moment, but multiple sources familiar with the situation confirmed to the outlet that Anderson officially left WWE on Thursday.

A member of the legendary Four Horsemen faction as the stable’s designated “enforcer,” Anderson spent most of his pro wrestling career with WWE’s rivals, including the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He did, however, briefly join WWE in 1988, when he and fellow Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard were billed as The Brain Busters. Per Wrestling Inc., Anderson and Blanchard’s stint as The Brain Busters did not work out as well as expected, as they ultimately left WWE “underwhelmed” with their run.

As recalled by WhatCulture, Arn Anderson returned to WWE after the company bought out WCW in 2001, and was originally used as a color commentator as WWE tried to push WCW as a separate brand on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. He then transitioned to his more familiar role as a backstage producer and road agent and made occasional onscreen appearances for the company, particularly in segments that also featured Four Horsemen leader Ric Flair. He was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2012, together with the rest of the Horsemen.

While it isn’t clear why WWE parted ways with Anderson after almost two decades, WhatCulture pointed out that his departure came only weeks after the company signed Jeff Jarrett and former Impact Wrestling mainstays Chris Parks (aka Abyss) and Sonjay Dutt to backstage roles. The publication also observed that it was “odd” how Anderson left WWE just days before Flair’s 70th birthday celebration on the February 25 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The news of Arn Anderson’s departure also came shortly after a number of wrestlers, including former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose and SmackDown Live lower-carder Tye Dillinger, either decided not to re-sign with WWE or asked for their release from the company. In addition, multiple-time tag team champion Matt Hardy recently appeared to be hinting that he might be wrapping up his most recent stint with WWE. Per WrestlingNews.co, Hardy confirmed via Twitter this week that he has less than two weeks left on his current contract, and has “always felt comfortable” working outside the company.