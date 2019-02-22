Heartbroken Khloe Kardashian Is Further Mocked On Instagram For Major Photoshop Fail

The internet is an unforgiving place, and Khloe Kardashian is learning it the hard way.

The reality TV star is currently engulfed in a major cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, but her fans did not let her catch a break after they noticed that a photo of hers on social media had been heavily edited. The picture in question was posted to her Good American denim brand’s Instagram page, and it shows Khloe in a crop top and jeans while laying on a reflective surface. She wore light GA skinny jeans with a cropped ankle, which she paired with a white long-sleeved and high-necked crop top and white heels. The outfit left Khloe’s midriff exposed as she rested her body on the mirror-like surface.

However, the reflection showed the 34-year-old’s waist larger when compared to her body, and definitely closer to what she naturally looks like. In addition, her facial features also appeared to be edited, according to The Daily Mail. Online critics were quick to point out that her photo had been very poorly Photoshopped, but even faster to accuse the brand of going against their core belief, which is to spread body positivity and celebrate women of all sizes.

“Shame on you! Accept yourself the way you are and stop fooling people! Photoshop fail!” one Instagrammer said. Another chimed in, commenting “Talk about NOSE JOB…. Koko whyyy??” in reference to the fact that Khloe’s nose and face looked narrower than usual in the picture.

“If you Photoshop her body maybe Photoshop her reflection, too,” one person pointed out, while another straight-up said the photo did not resemble her at all.

“I love Khloe but, who is that? That does not look like her.”

Yet, it is unlikely that Khloe will devote any time to these social media issues, considering that she is currently in the middle of a very public cheating scandal, once again, involving her now-ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Rumors emerged on Monday that her baby daddy had cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, who happens to be Kylie Jenner’s closest friend, at a party on Sunday. And while the whole of the Kardashian-Jenner clan struggled to believe it at first, Khloe reportedly broke up with Tristan for good after learning from more people at the party that he and Jordyn were cozying up to each other the whole night.

The family seems to have confirmed those rumors as most of them stopped following Jordyn on social media, and Khloe even posted a few cryptic messages on Instagram. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the curvy model is currently “very distraught” and aware of her mistake, and trying to make peace with the reality TV family. Fans will likely learn more about the scandal when the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians season airs.