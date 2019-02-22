Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Red Hot String Bikini

Candice stunned in a string bikini in a new swimwear shoot.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is leaving very little to the imagination in two new bikini photos shared by the official Instagram account of her swimwear line Tropic of the C. In new snaps shared on the social media site on February 21, Candice was revealing a whole lot of skin as she showed off a very skimpy string two-piece.

The first picture showed the gorgeous model posing with one hand on her leg as she stretched her neck upwards with her face looking up towards the sky.

Swanepoel had her amazing model body – including her toned abs – on full display while also sporting a gold chain around her middle.

In the second new Instagram photo, the mom of two posed with both hands behind her head as she shot a very flirty look to the camera.

In both new snaps from the swimwear photo shoot, she had her long blonde hair scraped up on her head and wrapped in a bun. They also showed her striking her best poses in front of a leopard-print background decorated with pink flowers.

In the caption, the account revealed that Candice was flaunting her amazing body in mix and match pieces from her line. She was rocking the Equator top with the Praia bottoms, both in a fire engine red.

Fans of Swanepoel – who returned to the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year mere months after giving birth to her second son – left a number of comments on the photos as they praised Candice’s toned bikini body.

One Instagram user called the supermodel a “goddess” while another commented the word “beauty” with a red heart emoji.

Another noted that Candice’s new bikini photos were “impressive” with kissing and heart emojis.

The latest look at the star’s swimwear photo shoot for Tropic Of C comes shortly after The Inquisitr shared that she was showing off her curves in a pretty skimpy blue bikini in a handful of other snaps shared online this week.

Before that, The Inquisitr reported that Candice had her wet body front and center in a strapless white two-piece.

Amazingly, the latest bikini snaps come shortly after the gorgeous model was actually shamed last year for showing off her body at the beach just days after giving birth to her second child in July.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx

Women’s Health reported that the star was called out by trolls online after photo surfaced of her at the beach in a bikini 12 days after baby. After seeing the negative comments, Swanepoel expertly clapped back by sharing the pictures on Instagram Stories where she called out those who spread negativity.

“If you have something bad to say about it… check yourself,” she wrote of her body after baby. “Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days.”

“I’m not ashamed to show my postpartum tummy. I am proud actually,” Swanepoel then continued. “I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy… is it because I’m a model? Well we are normal people too so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”