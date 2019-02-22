Khloe Kardashian Looks Calm In Calabasas As Jordyn Woods Tries To Apologize For Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is not going to let the most recent cheating scandal involving her NBA boyfriend and her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend stop her from carry on living her life.

The 34-year-old was spotted putting on a brave face as she headed to Kanye West’s office in Calabasas, California, on Thursday, amid reports that she called it quits with Tristan Thompson after finding out that he and Jordyn Woods hooked up at a private party on Sunday. Khloe wore some comfy workout clothes during her outing, which she topped off with a bubblegum pink faux fur coat and slouchy brown thigh-high boots, as reported by the Daily Mail.

While she tried to hide her face with some large dark sunglasses, the mother-of-one appeared to be calm and collected as she headed to visit her brother in law. Khloe was latter spotted embarking on a girls trip with her older sister Kim and her best friend, Malika Haqq, with Kim taking to her Instagram stories to throw some major shade at Jordyn, 21, by reciting the lyrics to Nivea’s 2001 tune “Don’t Mess With My Man” (“Don’t mess with my man, I’ma be the one to break it to ya. Here’s a little advice for you, find your own man”). While it is unclear where the girls headed to, this is certainly an attempt by Kim and Malika to raise Khloe’s spirits and get her mind off the scandal that engulfed her entire family the past few days.

It seems like #Kimkardashian #KhloeKardashian and friends are going on a much needed girls trip! I hope Khloe finds some peace in this time away from the world pic.twitter.com/9QUEykhQ7T — kardashian Bible (@LiterallyBible) February 21, 2019

But while Khloe appears to be trying to move on, Jordyn is reportedly “really distraught” about the whole situation, and has been “trying to reach out to Khloé and Kylie everyone else in the family to apologize,” an insider told People magazine. “She wants to apologize and make everything right.”

Kylie’s estranged BFF “knows she made a mistake” and is “completely remorseful” about allegedly getting involved with the NBA star on Sunday night. “She’s completely remorseful. She spent the whole night crying with her mom and sister,” the source added. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jordyn was even spotted crying at a restaurant in Los Angeles this week.

Despite her efforts to make things right with the family, most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has unfollowed her on social media, and Kylie has asked Jordyn to gather her things and leave her house, where she had been living for months, while she decides what to do.

“For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world. She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything,” another source told People.