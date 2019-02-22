Kim Kardashian Tells Jordyn Woods To ‘Find Your Own Man’ While Taking Sister Khloe On A Girls Trip

Kim Kardashian has never been one to keep her thoughts to herself, and fans of the reality TV family will remember how she was the most upset sibling after it was revealed that her sister Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her last year just days before she was due to give birth.

So it’s no surprise that Kim is now throwing major shade at Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, who reportedly cosied up to Tristan at a private party on Sunday night. The 38-year-old made sure that her social media followers knew she fully supported her younger sister by posting a very direct message on her Instagram stories this Thursday. She shared a couple of videos of herself sitting in the backseat of a car with Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, sitting by her side, while the heartbroken 34-year-old could be spotted in the front. As they embarked on their girls trip, they enthusiastically sang along to Nivea’s 2001 tune “Don’t Mess With My Man.”

While the hit R&B song blasted in the car, Kim and Malika both looked straight at the camera as they recited off the lyrics, “Don’t mess with my man, I’ma be the one to break it to ya. Here’s a little advice for you, find your own man.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned a tight grey top and proudly showed off her diamond grill across her bottom row of teeth, while Malika rocked a comfy-looking white and red zip-up jacket. Kim also moved the camera to show Khloe sitting in the front while wearing a fuzzy pink jacket.

The girls’ music repertoire also included Brandy Norwood’s “Who Is She 2 U,” an appropriate choice considering the lyrics: “My eyes can see something going on between you two; I think you better let me know, that’s for sure.” Not only that, the video for that Brandy tune featured a man being “caught in the act” with several different women, according to the Daily Mail. That male character could almost be Khloe’s ex Tristan, who once again made headlines after Hollywood Unlocked reported that he and Jordyn were spotted making out at a party at his house on Sunday.

Khloe has previously forgiven Tristan for his past infidelities, but this situation quite literally hit too close to home as Jordyn has been Kylie’s closest friend for years, and the two were even living together at the moment. And despite having to relive one of the toughest experiences of her life so publicly, Khloe managed to put on a brave face and step out to attend a PrettyLittleThing event on Wednesday night. When a social media user criticized her for doing so, Kim quickly came to her defense.

“A single mom has to work too boo. Would you prefer she lose the money too? This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERIOD!!!!” she tweeted.