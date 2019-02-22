Georgia Fowler Exposes Her Chest For New ‘Maxim’ Cover

Georgia Fowler and Maxim are sharing sneak peeks online of the newest magazine cover and story featuring the model. Georgia shared a copy of the cover on Instagram, which showed her wearing a shirt. However, the shirt was falling down her arms and left her chest exposed. Her curves were censored by her hair and her left arm, as she grabbed her right foot and gave a sultry look to the camera. Fowler wore her hair down in luxurious curls, and sported stunning drop earrings that added a glam vibe to her look. Photographer Giles Bensimon was credited for the image.

In addition, Georgia shared a photo from the story about her, which showed her in a high-waisted skirt and no top. She also wore lace-up heels, and struck a couple of chic poses. Maxim also shared another shot from the same shoot, which was a close-up of Georgia in the same skirt. She leaned her head to the right slightly, and placed her arms in front of her chest to censor them.

But that’s not all that’s new with Fowler, as she shared a photo of her outfit in New York City earlier today. She wore a dark ensemble, including a black top that showed a peek of her midriff, along with black pants. She then complemented the look with a navy blue coat, as she slung a black purse over her right elbow and held a phone in her hand. She wore her hair up in a stylish bun. Georgia noted that she’s on the move and traveling again, which is normal for the busy model.

Fowler opened up to Maxim for the newest cover story, as she talked about her family.

“When my dad wasn’t on tour, he had me at the cricket nets or at the driving range with him. I was quite the tomboy. I loved playing with the boys and putting my hand up for any and all sports available.”

And when thinking back about her decision to move to the States to pursue her modeling career, she noted the following.

“Having the biggest modeling agency in the world asking you to move to New York was too much of an exciting opportunity to turn down,” she said.

And when it comes to VS, she said explained what drew her to the gig.

“I always knew about Victoria’s Secret Angels and loved fashion magazines, but I never really thought something like that would happen to a little Kiwi girl who preferred to be barefoot than in a dress.”