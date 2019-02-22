Kylie Jenner Will Probably Not Cut Off Jordyn Woods After Cheating Scandal

Jenner's family reportedly expects the friendship to continue.

Kylie Jenner will likely stay friends with Jordyn Woods despite her cheating scandal, sources told Us Weekly.

Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he was allegedly caught cheating on her with Woods at a house party in Los Angeles.

According to the source Jenner and Woods “are sisters and inseparable best friends.” The Kardashian-Jenner clan doesn’t expect their friendship to stop. “Time will dictate what happens here.”

Apparently Woods was considered one of the family, and formed a close relationship with Kardashian, who confided in her about another cheating incident with Thompson in April 2018.

“She was very much aware of how devastated Khloe was by Tristan’s [last] betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it’s hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it,” said the source.

Jenner is reportedly conflicted about the future.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly can’t, because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn,” the source said.

Woods moved out of Jenner’s estate Wednesday and is reported to be living with her mother. A source told People, “It’s all a mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn [to be] family.”

Jenner reportedly bought Woods a car and would throw birthday parties for her close friend. She publicly congratulated Woods following the launch of SECNDNTURE, a size-inclusive activewear line, in August 2018.

The two would then team up for a makeup line called KylieXJordyn, which launched in September 2018 with an eyeshadow palette called “Jordyn Palette” and a highlighter with shades called “no new friends,” “inseparable,” and “together forever.”

Woods was also included in Jenner’s line of lipsticks with one named after her called “Woods” and a “Jordy” Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit, which had its price slashed after the cheating scandal broke.

The source told People that the Kardashians are “happy” for Woods’ success and “heartbroken” over the situation as opposed to angry.

The report of Woods and Thompson together initially “blindsided” the family. The Kardashian-Jenners did not believe the story, before reaching out to people that also attended the Sunday party who then confirmed that the rumors were true.

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Woods and Thompson on Wednesday, making this the second time she has unfollowed Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian also deleted pictures of Thompson from her Instagram account following the NBA star’s cheating scandal.