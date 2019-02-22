Barbara Palvin Rocks A Pink Bustier & Thong On Instagram

Barbara Palvin was featured in a recent Instagram photo on Victoria Secret’s page, and it’s no wonder. She looked great in an all-pink lingerie set, consisting of a casual bustier with matching thong bottoms. The model looked straight at the camera, wearing her hair down in loose curls. She sported a simple necklace, as she lightly tugged at the thong with her left hand. The bustier accentuated her curves, and fans couldn’t help but leave comments like “What a queen,” and “Nice, color and exotic.”

Meanwhile, Palvin shared her amazing outfit from a Giorgio Armani Beauty event. She wore a chic black dress with a high neck. The striking part of the dress is the sheer panel from her chest to her neck. She was photographed alone and with her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, who looked sharp in a blue suit. The two are one of the fan favorite couples from the VS family, and Barbara also shared a cute moment of the two laughing together in her stories.

But that’s not to say everything’s been serious and formal on her page, as she also shared a couple of photos of herself playing with a cute dog named Sushi several days ago. The model sported a casual half-up, half-down hairstyle, along with a blue hoodie and black leggings.

In other news, fans of Barbara and Dylan were excited to hear that they gave a revealing interview about their relationship. According to Cosmopolitan, they discussed how Barbara has not met Dylan’s twin brother, Cole, yet. But keep in mind that the two have only been dating for eight months, and Dylan noted that “Cole works in Vancouver. He’s a very busy guy.”

And it turns out that the two connected on social media at the beginning.

“She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something,” Dylan said.

“And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

When asked about why she took so long to contact Dylan, Barbara where he head was.

“I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more,” she admitted.

And clearly her hunch was right, as the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions since and seem to be very much in love.