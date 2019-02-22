Sommer Ray Shares A Booty Shot In Jean Thong With Her Fans On Instagram

Sommer Ray gave her fans a look at her famous booty in her newest Instagram photo. The social media star wore a jean thong bottom and a crop top with bright horizontal stripes. She appeared to be in the middle of a jungle-like area, as she posed with her back to the camera with her left leg popped. Sommer looked over her left shoulder, as she wore her hair down in loose waves.

Not that everything is peachy all the time, as Ray shared a candid video with her fans earlier today. The clip showed her posing while grabbing onto a coconut above her. But unfortunately, the coconut fell and grazed her head. Luckily, it didn’t look like it left a bruise, but it clearly hurt some. Sommer also noted in the captions that the shirt that she’s wearing is part of the March drop of her fitness clothing line.

Prior to that, Sommer also shared another photo of herself with two girlfriends, all rocking bikinis from the March release. Ray wore a bright yellow bikini with a front-clasp top, while her friend to her right wore a bright red swimsuit and her friend to her left sported a black ensemble.

Ray noted to Forbes that her love for modeling started off with her older sister.

“She had a friend, who was a photographer, who would come over and do photo shoots with her. She started shooting me when I was 15. I was doing very mature photos for my age. I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way. But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person.”

Meanwhile, she’s keeping fans updated on her Twitter along with her Instagram. She noted last week that “i really just be living my life & couldn’t give 2 effs what anyone has to say bout it.” It’s hard to know if the comment is in response to some haters online. Considering she has a huge fan base of over 20 million followers on Instagram, it wouldn’t be surprising that there would be some critics. However, her fans responded that “i wouldnt either if i was making millions off social media lol.”

Additionally, Ray noted on February 18 that “I haaaate being away from my dogs.” While she obviously loves her pets, she hasn’t shared many photos of these dogs before on Instagram. A dog that could be hers did make an appearance on Sommer’s second more casual Instagram account. The post from November 17, 2018, showed her picking up a fluffy small dog.