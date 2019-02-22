Giada De Laurentiis Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skintight Swimsuit

Giada De Laurentiis hit a Miami beach looking toned as ever in a royal blue swimsuit that turned heads. Soaking up some rays and getting some much needed relaxation while she served up some dishes at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, De Laurentiis enjoyed a mommy and me beach day with her 10-year old daughter, Jade Marie, as E! News reported.

The one-piece number featured a plunging neckline that hit the 48-year old chef mid-navel, and put her ample cleavage front-and-center. The body-hugging suit showed off her trim and toned physique as she splashed in the gorgeous, crystal blue waves. She wore her dark hair slicked back from her dip in the ocean, and rocked a hot pink nail polish to compliment the stunning shade of blue.

The Giada at Home host kept her makeup simple for the sandy romp, and opted to keep her face looking fresh — with just a dab of lipstick. She accessorized with small, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

De Laurentiis has been keeping her 1.3 million Instagram followers up to date on all the fun happenings surrounding the food festival and beyond, including a gorgeous snap of Jade Marie on their hotel balcony, overlooking the pearl-white sands of Miami Beach. She also shared a fun shot of the duo jumping in the waves, holding hands as the splashed in the ocean.

Foodies were pleased with the author’s updates as well, as she took the time to show off some of the delicious looking plates being showcased over the four-day festival. According to the festival’s website, De Laurentiis was on hand to host the Barilla’s Italian Bites On The Beach expo on Thursday, but that didn’t stop her from crashing some other events while attending the sprawling event.

Sun-kissed from her day on the beach, De Laurentiis wowed her fans with a costume change that involved a low-cut, floral sundress that featured a high slit and a belted waist that showed off her curvaceous body. She paired the look with a beach-appropriate pair of flip flops, and wore her shoulder length hair in wide beach-babe waves.

Following her hosting duties, the Today guest host grazed around some booths, and joined up with some friends for some photo-ops. She then took the stage to thank everyone for coming out to see what she and the other Barilla chefs had put together, saying that she was in awe at how wonderful the event had come together, and how many people stopped by to enjoy the culinary delights the crew had put on.