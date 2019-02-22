Texas Mom Celebrates By Twerking In Principal’s Office After Hearing That Daughter Got Into College

Twerking is a type of dance that has long been associated with Southern hip hop, but its popularity has risen in recent years. Now, it’s not uncommon to see twerking in clubs, parties, and music videos from all over. While some consider the dance to be a little more raucous than traditional moves, it seems one Texas mother couldn’t care less.

As reported by Fox News, LaJuana McCree has had a lot to celebrate as of late. LaJuana, the mother to a high school senior, was originally concerned when the principal of South Grand Prairie Early College High School called her in for a last-minute meeting.

Needless to say, LaJuana’s concern was misplaced. Rather than receiving bad news, she was told that her daughter had been accepted into college, making her the first member of the family to attend a post-secondary institution.

When McCree first arrived at the principal’s office, she originally had a stern look on her face. As Fox News notes, the concerned mother originally thought that her daughter, Promise, had gotten into some sort of trouble.

“I was ready for war. I thought Promise had gotten into some serious trouble,” LaJuana recounted to local station WXIA-TV.

A school employee broke the tension, telling LaJuana that they had good news to share, but that her daughter would be the one to announce it.

“There’s something else that you need to talk about. It happened today, and I’m going to let Promise tell you what happened,” a school official told LaJuana.

It didn’t take long for Promise to let her mother know of the good news. LaJuana immediately broke out cheering, and before long, was dancing and twerking in celebration. A school employee captured the moment on camera, which quickly went viral when posted online.

“Her face just lit up, and I didn’t know what to say, I was just speechless,” Promise explained to WXIA.

“When she told me, all the anxiety went away,” LaJuana recounted. “And yeah, I did a dance, a celebration dance, it’s called a twerk…that’s a proper response for her being accepted,” she explained while laughing. “I’m just in awe of the woman she’s becoming, I’m very excited, and I’m ecstatic that she’s happy.”

Mom goes viral for twerking in principal's office when daughter announces she got into college https://t.co/2ndA5C45FX pic.twitter.com/XjA47hsZ19 — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) February 22, 2019

For those wondering, Promise was accepted into Grambling State University. The school is situated in the town of Grambling, Louisiana, and has a student population of approximately 4,800. The university even went so far as to congratulate Promise on her acceptance, referencing the viral video on Twitter.