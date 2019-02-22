Jordyn Woods Spotted Crying At L.A. Restaurant Amid Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Drama, Per ‘HU’

Jordyn Woods’ life is reportedly in shambles following the reports that she had betrayed her best friend, Kylie Jenner, by hooking up with sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Jordyn Woods is completely devastated by the entire situation, and things have gotten so bad for her that she was recently spotted having a breakdown at a L.A. restaurant amid the drama with Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson.

The reports reveals that Woods was seen crying at an eatery this week because she doesn’t know what to do with the situation that she’s fallen into.

As many fans will remember, reports surfaced that Jordyn and Tristan were partying together and then took the party back to Thompson’s place while he was in L.A. during the NBA All-Star break.

Woods and Thompson were allegedly all over each other, and she even stayed the night. The next day, Jordyn reportedly texted Khloe to tell her that she had stayed at Tristan’s, but only to make sure that he didn’t cheat on her with any of the women that were at the party.

Later, Khloe seemingly found out about Jordyn and Tristan’s transgression, and confronted Woods about it, which she reportedly admitted to. Kylie Jenner then kicked Woods out of her house, where she has been living for months, and the Kardashian-Jenner family unfollowed Jordyn and Tristan on Instagram.

To make matters worse, the outlet reports that Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson had been seeing each other behind Khloe Kardashian’s back for a month before they got caught.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly claims that Jordyn and her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, had “quietly split” just before Woods’ hook up with Thompson was made public.

Things seem to be up in the air right now when it comes to Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship. Although Jenner gave Woods the boot from her home, the Kardashians allegedly aren’t sure if Kylie will be able to cut Jordyn out of her life for good.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life, but they’re all looking at it as she better be. It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn,” a source tells the magazine.

Fans will likely see more of Jordyn Woods’ drama with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season next month.