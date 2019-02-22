MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Could Still Land With The Padres, Per ‘CBS Sports’

MLB rumors suggest that Bryce Harper going to the Philadelphia Phillies isn’t a done deal just yet. The San Diego Padres are reportedly still in the running to land the All-Star outfielder, and a decision could be reached by Friday.

According to CBS Sports, despite the fact that the Padres inked a $300 million deal with Manny Machado this week, they still haven’t taken signing Bryce Harper off of the table.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reveals that while it may be a long shot, the Padres are actually planning to have a meeting on Friday to see if they could swing carrying another huge contract.

“Hard as it is to believe, the Padres have not ruled out signing Bryce Harper, too. Ownership will meet tomorrow to see if they can make it 2 for 2 on this winter’s mega stars. Not seen as a likelihood, but apparently not out of the question, either,” Heyman took to his Twitter account to reveal on Thursday.

Machado’s deal is huge, but Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, is hoping to land his client an ever bigger contract. Bryce has reportedly been offered big money by the Phillies, and since they lost out on signing Manny, the team has apparently “ramped up” their pursuit of Harper.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, MLB rumors claim that while Bryce Harper hasn’t made a decision yet, but that he may be giving the Padres time to see if they could match the Phillies offer.

There is speculation that Harper would rather be out west, not only to create a super-team with Manny Machado, but also because San Diego is much closer to his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, which allegedly is of some importance to the slugger, especially if he’s going to sign a long-term deal.

While a handful of teams have been named as possible landing spots for Harper, it seems that the Phillies may be the best match when it comes to offering him the most money.

The Chicago White Sox passed on paying Bryce the money he wanted, and the San Francisco Giants allegedly aren’t looking to sign the outfielder to a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, other teams, such as the Cleveland Indians, have also been mentioned in the free agency speculation. Bryce could fit in nicely in Cleveland with their two All-Stars, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez.

The Tribe has been on the cusp of something big for a few seasons now, and were one game away from winning the World Series back in 2016. They have been moving pieces around this off season, and they could be a sleeper team that would benefit from Harper’s talents.

The MLB rumors continue to roll in about Bryce Harper, and it looks like the only end in sight will be when he finally puts pen to paper and inks a deal.