‘Captain Marvel’ Early Reviews Are Out Of This World

If there was any doubt, it can now be diminished as early reviews for the upcoming Captain Marvel film are more than stellar. The Brie Larson-film is just a few weeks away and some lucky critics got an early screening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) newest film. According to Variety, the advanced press screenings took place on Tuesday and Twitter subsequently filled with amazing reviews.

A few things can be taken from the Twitter reviews, one of which revolves around Goose, the cat who made an appearance in the trailer. Goose was mentioned in more than a handful of reviews, with some saying the feline steals the show. Kayti Burk of Den of Geek noted that cat people will definitely love Captain Marvel.

Equally as praised as Goose is Brie Larson for her performance as lead Carol Danvers. Critics are saying Larson plays the perfect ’90s female with some calling her an “unstoppable force.” The movie is already being paralleled to 2017’s Wonder Woman, which is the only other superhero movie which is female-led. Critics also believe women and young girls are going to leave the theater empowered and ready to take on the world.

The soundtrack also seems to take center stage in the upcoming film which boasts some of the biggest and favorite ’90s hits. There’s no leak yet on specific tracks for the film, but Twitter reviews are suggesting it’s going to have one of the better song lists when it comes to 2019 movies.

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

The Marvel Report‘s review of Captain Marvel draws a close comparison to another popular MCU movie in terms of surprise and satisfaction.

“#CaptainMarvel is a hit. As a lot of us have been trying to tell a small crowd of folks, please do not hesitate if you are thinking of seeing the film. It’s going to leave you very happy & hoping for more much like Guardians,” FightOnTwist tweeted.

Many MCU fans went into Guardians of the Galaxy not knowing what to expect, and for those who never picked up a comic, had no idea about the characters they were about to meet. The movie blew everyone away and is one of the highest-praised in the MCU’s catalog. It’s currently looking like Captain Marvel is going to follow in its footsteps.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8. The film stars Brie Larson, Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lashana Lynch.